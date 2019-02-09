Newstalk
Students urged to make sure they're vaccinated after mumps cases at Trinity College in Dublin
10.39 9 Feb 2019

Trinity College in Dublin is urging all students to ensure they're vaccinated following cases of mumps.

University authorities say there's been a number of cases of mumps in the Dublin area recently - as well as "some cases" in Trinity itself over the past week.

Mumps causes symptoms such as facial pain, fever, headache and swelling in front of the ears.

While typically a minor illness, it can cases serious complications in some cases.

Receiving two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine is considered the best protection against the contagious highly viral infection.

In a letter to staff and students, Dr David McGrath - director of the college health service at Trinity College -  said: "I would recommend that all students check their childhood vaccination history with their family GP."

He added that anyone who develops symptoms "must stay away from college for five days after the swelling develops".

Meanwhile, Leinster rugby officials also confirmed that a Senior Cup schools' rugby game between defending champions Blackrock College and St Michael’s College this weekend has been postponed.

The Irish Independent reports the match was postponed after a mumps alarm was raised in Blackrock College on Friday.

