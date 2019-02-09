Newstalk
BEST OF NEWSTALK

Live

Best Of Newstalk

00:00-06:00

SDLP members vote for policy partnership with Fianna Fáil
Newstalk
Newstalk

19.29 9 Feb 2019

Share this article

The SDLP has voted in favour of a partnership with Fianna Fáil.

At a conference in Newry, County Down this afternoon, roughly 70 percent of members backed the move (121 votes), with 30 percent in favour of a wider partnership with other parties (53 votes).

Speaking after the announcement, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it's a momentous day:

"We had a very good, robust discussion, and we decided with a huge majority to support the leadership proposal to go into policy partnership with Fianna Fáil."

He added: "What we have to do now is unite behind this result and deliver for the people that we need to deliver for."

When asked what the partnership meant for the SDLP brand, Colum Eastwood said the parties identity would remain the same.

"Our identity and legacy remains, but what this is about is building a new legacy for a new generation."

The Labour Party has voiced their disappointment at the move.

In a statement, they said it "represents a precursor to a full merger."

Party spokesperson Ged Nash said it also "narrows the political options and alternatives available to those in the north more concerned about jobs, the economy and social progress rather than narrow nationalism and unionism."

Share this article

Read more about

News

Most Popular

Evening top 5: Irish Euromillions winner; ODCE and Anglo; and US blood infusions

One Irish winner of €175m Euromillions jackpot

ODCE chief admits "wheels came off" Anglo investigation

HSE spent €318m on temporary agency staff, figures show

Related

Protesters gather outside home...

Protesters gather outside home of Health Minister Simon Harris
UK minister says MPs will have...

UK minister says MPs will have another opportunity to vote on Brexit proposals this month
Thousands evacuated in New Zea...

Thousands evacuated in New Zealand as firefighters tackle major wildfire

Live: Title

Now playing

00:00:00 / 00:00:00
Added to queue
Removed from queue

On Air

Share

Share

Up next

Episode title
Show
Duration

You currently have no podcasts in your queue.

Go to podcasts

On Air

BEST OF NEWSTALK

BEST OF NEWSTALK

00:00-06:00

Share

Up next

BREAKFAST BRIEFING

BREAKFAST BRIEFING

06:00-06:30

Share

BREAKFAST BUSINESS

BREAKFAST BUSINESS

06:30-07:00

Share

NEWSTALK BREAKFAST

NEWSTALK BREAKFAST

07:00-09:00

Share

THE PAT KENNY SHOW

THE PAT KENNY SHOW

09:00-12:00

Share

LUNCHTIME LIVE

LUNCHTIME LIVE

12:00-14:00

Share

MONCRIEFF

MONCRIEFF

14:00-16:00

Share

THE HARD SHOULDER

THE HARD SHOULDER

16:00-19:00

Share

OFF THE BALL

OFF THE BALL

19:00-22:00

Share

THE TOM DUNNE SHOW

THE TOM DUNNE SHOW

22:00-00:00

Share

BEST OF NEWSTALK

BEST OF NEWSTALK

00:00-06:00

Share

00:00:00 / 00:00:00

Share on