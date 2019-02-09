SDLP members vote for policy partnership with Fianna Fáil

The SDLP has voted in favour of a partnership with Fianna Fáil.

At a conference in Newry, County Down this afternoon, roughly 70 percent of members backed the move (121 votes), with 30 percent in favour of a wider partnership with other parties (53 votes).

Speaking after the announcement, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it's a momentous day:

"We had a very good, robust discussion, and we decided with a huge majority to support the leadership proposal to go into policy partnership with Fianna Fáil."

He added: "What we have to do now is unite behind this result and deliver for the people that we need to deliver for."

When asked what the partnership meant for the SDLP brand, Colum Eastwood said the parties identity would remain the same.

"Our identity and legacy remains, but what this is about is building a new legacy for a new generation."

The Labour Party has voiced their disappointment at the move.

In a statement, they said it "represents a precursor to a full merger."

Party spokesperson Ged Nash said it also "narrows the political options and alternatives available to those in the north more concerned about jobs, the economy and social progress rather than narrow nationalism and unionism."