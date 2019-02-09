Man and woman arrested after man's body discovered in Co Tyrone

Police in the North have launched a murder investigation after a man's body was discovered in Co Tyrone.

The body was found in an alleyway in McCrea Park in Clogher at around 8:15am this morning.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna said: "A post-mortem examination has yet to take place but I am treating his death as murder."

Two people - a 33-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man - have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain in custody this afternoon.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information - including those who were in the McCrea Park area last night, or who witnessed any unusual activity - to contact them.