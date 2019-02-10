Former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh to seek Fine Gael nomination for European elections

Former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh is to seek a Fine Gael nomination to contest the upcoming European elections.

The businesswoman will seek a nomination in the Midlands / North West constituency when the selection convention is held on February 22nd.

In a statement, she said she wants to become an MEP and represent "the interests of a wide constituency that is going through many changes".

She explained: “I believe, if elected which I am determined to do, I can make a valuable contribution in that ongoing debate and represent our local and rural concerns at an international level.

"I am always first and foremost a proud west of Ireland woman with an unyielding commitment to achieving good progress on behalf of our communities."

She added: “I appreciate entering politics and trying to get a seat at the European Parliament is a daunting task but throughout my life, I have constantly faced obstacles and challenges head on and overcome them."

Maria was born in Boston, and grew up in Shrule along the Mayo-Galway border.

She won the Rose of Tralee in August 2014 as the Rose from Philadelphia, where she'd been living since 2011.

In recent years, she has spent time in the Reserve Defence Force - passing out as a two star trooper in 2018.