Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham suffers vocal cord damage during heart surgery
13.00 9 Feb 2019

The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has suffered vocal cord damage during heart surgery.

The 69-year-old's wife Kristen made the announcement on social media, noting that the musician and his heart are "doing well".

She said it's unclear whether the vocal cord damage is permanent but "we are hopeful it is not".

Writing on Facebook, Kristen explained: "I am sad to say that late last week Lindsey underwent emergency open heart surgery.

"He is now recuperating at home and each day he is stronger than the last."

Lindsey Buckingham was a long-time member of Fleetwood Mac, initially joining the band in 1974.

While his time in the band was often turbulent - including departing the band in 1987 before a later reunion - he wrote hits such as Go Your Own Way and Tusk.

He was dropped from the band last year after an apparent dispute over an upcoming tour.

In the Facebook post, Kristen Buckingham adds: "This past year has been a very stressful and difficult year for our family to say the least.

"But despite all this, our gratitude for life trumps all obstacles we have faced at this moment. We feel so fortunate he’s alive. As does he. He looks forward to recovery and putting this behind him."

She added that "needless to say" all planned shows have been "put on pause" while Lindsey recovers.

