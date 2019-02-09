Newstalk
BEST OF NEWSTALK

Live

Best Of Newstalk

00:00-06:00

British government cancels no-deal Brexit ferry contract awarded to company with no ships
Newstalk
Newstalk

09.14 9 Feb 2019

Share this article

The British government has decided to cancel a ferry contract awarded to a firm with no ships.

The startup company Seaborne Freight was awarded a £13.8m contract to run additional ferry services if the UK crashes out of the EU without a deal.

However, its backer - Irish firm Arklow Shipping - has now 'stepped back' from the deal, prompting the British government to cancel the contract.

Seaborne Freight was one of three companies to be contracted as part of planning to ease pressure on Dover port in the event of a no deal exit.

However, it emerged in December that Seaborne - which was awarded the contract to run additional freight services between Ramsgate and Ostend - had no ships.

There was fresh controversy after people began scrutinising the ferry company's website.

The company was accused of using terms and conditions replicated from a takeaway delivery website.

At the time, a spokesperson for the UK's transport department said due diligence was carried out to check Seaborne's "financial, technical and legal underpinning" before any contract was signed.

However, it's now been confirmed that the deal has been called off.

A department spokesperson explained: "Following the decision of Seaborne Freight's backer, Arklow Shipping, to step back from the deal, it became clear Seaborne would not reach its contractual requirements with the government.

"We have therefore decided to terminate our agreement.

"The government is already in advanced talks with a number of companies to secure additional freight capacity - including through the port of Ramsgate - in the event of a no-deal Brexit."

Seaborne Freight had previously insisted it would be ready to launch a freight service ahead of the planned Brexit date in March.

Share this article

Read more about

News

Most Popular

Evening top 5: Irish Euromillions winner; ODCE and Anglo; and US blood infusions

One Irish winner of €175m Euromillions jackpot

ODCE chief admits "wheels came off" Anglo investigation

HSE spent €318m on temporary agency staff, figures show

Related

Protesters gather outside home...

Protesters gather outside home of Health Minister Simon Harris
UK minister says MPs will have...

UK minister says MPs will have another opportunity to vote on Brexit proposals this month
Thousands evacuated in New Zea...

Thousands evacuated in New Zealand as firefighters tackle major wildfire

Live: Title

Now playing

00:00:00 / 00:00:00
Added to queue
Removed from queue

On Air

Share

Share

Up next

Episode title
Show
Duration

You currently have no podcasts in your queue.

Go to podcasts

On Air

BEST OF NEWSTALK

BEST OF NEWSTALK

00:00-06:00

Share

Up next

BREAKFAST BRIEFING

BREAKFAST BRIEFING

06:00-06:30

Share

BREAKFAST BUSINESS

BREAKFAST BUSINESS

06:30-07:00

Share

NEWSTALK BREAKFAST

NEWSTALK BREAKFAST

07:00-09:00

Share

THE PAT KENNY SHOW

THE PAT KENNY SHOW

09:00-12:00

Share

LUNCHTIME LIVE

LUNCHTIME LIVE

12:00-14:00

Share

MONCRIEFF

MONCRIEFF

14:00-16:00

Share

THE HARD SHOULDER

THE HARD SHOULDER

16:00-19:00

Share

OFF THE BALL

OFF THE BALL

19:00-22:00

Share

THE TOM DUNNE SHOW

THE TOM DUNNE SHOW

22:00-00:00

Share

BEST OF NEWSTALK

BEST OF NEWSTALK

00:00-06:00

Share

00:00:00 / 00:00:00

Share on