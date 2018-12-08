Man dies following crash in Waterford

A man has died following a crash in Co Waterford in the early hours of this morning.

It happened on the N25 at Bawnard, Ardmore at around 4:30am when a car collided with a lorry.

The driver of the car - a man in his 20s - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody else was in the car at the time.

The lorry driver - a man in his late 40s - was taken to University Hospital Waterford with non life threatening injuries.

A Garda forensic collision team is due to carry out an examination at the scene.

The stretch of road remains closed, and local diversions are in place.

Any witnesses who were on the N25 between the hours of 4am and 5am from Youghal bridge to Dungarvan are being asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 - 48600, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

