Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

Beer and Pizza pairing Taste Club with Mastercard

The next Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard® is the final stop before the Taste of Dublin Festival this June. This Club takes place at BoCo (Bar + Oven) on Bolton Street for a Foxes Rock Beer and Pizza pairing night. The hip six-course tasting menu will feature artisanal pizzas paired with a range of Foxes Rock brews. Foxes Master Brewer will be on site to discuss the flavour profiles of Foxes Rock's mainstays, as well as exclusive pilot beers brewed for this special evening. What can you expect on the night? Foxes Rock Gluten Free Lager – antipasti for 2 : A sampling of meat, cheese, veg served with flat bread

Foxes Rock Red Ale – Pizza: Tomato, mozzarella, black pudding, goats cheese, cooked prosciutto, rocket, and Highbank orchard syrup

Foxes Rock IPA – Pizza: Tomato, mozzarella, spicy salami, capers, rocket

Foxes Rock Red ale in sherry – Pop up Pizza!

Foxes Rock DIPA – Tomato, mozzarella, ricotta, fennel sausage, shaved red onion, fresh chilli

Foxes Rock Stout – Bean & Goose sharing chocolate board: A selection of single origin craft chocolate smashed on a board Priority booking for Mastercard cardholders, spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Drag Story Time

As part of the International Literature Festival Dublin, Drag Story Time will see stories celebrating diversity, imagination and the play of childhood being told and acted out by young and old in St Patrick's Park this coming weekend.

This type of storytelling is already embraced by public libraries, bookshops and schools around the globe so head along if you want to experience positive promotion of accepting differences, enjoy freedom of expression and some good ol' fashioned storytelling... with a twist!

Whiskey Tours at the Irish Whiskey Museum

An exciting new attraction, taking a journey through the fantastic story of Irish whiskey from its origins, rise to glory and dramatic fall.

Hosted by some very entertaining guides, the tour is very interactive so you'll get to enjoy some tastings along the way and also nab enough whiskey facts to keep you gping through your next dinner party or ten!

And if you're a Mastercard cardholder, head along any time for a tour booked via this link and your group will be welcomed with a glass of prosecco, enjoy delicious nibbles and have your own personal host for the day!

GALWAY

Galway Food Tours