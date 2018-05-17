Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

When it comes to planning your weekends in Ireland, you really are spoiled for choice. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Mastercard to bring you the ultimate event guide every weekend for the rest of the year. Your weekend starts here:
Promising to be a 'Nourishing and Wholesome' event in the beautiful setting of Baldonnell House, this is definitely one to mark in your diary if you are looking for something quieter to do this weekend.
Move Nourish Shine is a holistic retreat so you'll be coming home relaxed and ready to take on the new week. You'll also get to enjoy a delicious lunch prepared by nutritionist Nicky Halliday. You can opt to attend for one day or stay overnight and enjoy the full weekend. Activities will include everything from yoga and meditation to music, mandala making outside in nature and a talk about nutrition, as well as music and mingling.
The next Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard® is the final stop before the Taste of Dublin Festival this June. This Club takes place at BoCo (Bar + Oven) on Bolton Street for a Foxes Rock Beer and Pizza pairing night.
The hip six-course tasting menu will feature artisanal pizzas paired with a range of Foxes Rock brews. Foxes Master Brewer will be on site to discuss the flavour profiles of Foxes Rock's mainstays, as well as exclusive pilot beers brewed for this special evening.
What can you expect on the night?
Foxes Rock Gluten Free Lager – antipasti for 2 : A sampling of meat, cheese, veg served with flat bread
Foxes Rock Red Ale – Pizza: Tomato, mozzarella, black pudding, goats cheese, cooked prosciutto, rocket, and Highbank orchard syrup
As part of the International Literature Festival Dublin, Drag Story Time will see stories celebrating diversity, imagination and the play of childhood being told and acted out by young and old in St Patrick's Park this coming weekend.
This type of storytelling is already embraced by public libraries, bookshops and schools around the globe so head along if you want to experience positive promotion of accepting differences, enjoy freedom of expression and some good ol' fashioned storytelling... with a twist!
An exciting new attraction, taking a journey through the fantastic story of Irish whiskey from its origins, rise to glory and dramatic fall.
Hosted by some very entertaining guides, the tour is very interactive so you'll get to enjoy some tastings along the way and also nab enough whiskey facts to keep you gping through your next dinner party or ten!
And if you're a Mastercard cardholder, head along any time for a tour booked via this link and your group will be welcomed with a glass of prosecco, enjoy delicious nibbles and have your own personal host for the day!
Whether you're from Galway or heading west for the weekend, you should make time in your schedule for Galway Food Tours. Explore the city streets getting a local guide to Galway’s finest food destinations sampling fresh sushi, the finest cheese, Galway oysters, mouth-watering breads and savoury bites as well as delicious sweet treats while soaking up the famed atmosphere of the 'City of the Tribes'.
After a foodie fix this weekend? Head along to Limerick's aptly-named Famous Saturday Food Market for some fresh and local produce! You'll find everything from just-caught fish, farmhouse cheeses, artisan meats and beautiful blooms.
If you don't fancy cooking up a storm yourself, you can grab a gourmet sandwich, crepe, pastry or whatever you fancy and enjoy some freshly brewed tea or coffee, watching the world go by.
