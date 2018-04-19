Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

The Shaw Books and Record Market

If you're looking to kit out your book shelves or expand your record collection. Get yourself along to The Bernard Shaw on April 21st for The Shaw Books and Record Market where you can peruse collections, old and new, and find yourself some rare gems to take home.

Whiskey Tours at the Irish Whiskey Museum

An exciting new attraction, taking a journey through the fantastic story of Irish whiskey from its origins, rise to glory and dramatic fall.

Hosted by some very entertaining guides, the tour is very interactive so you'll get to enjoy some tastings along the way and also nab enough whiskey facts to keep you gping through your next dinner party or ten!

And if you're a Mastercard cardholder, head along any time for a tour booked via this link and your group will be welcomed with a glass of prosecco, enjoy delicious nibbles and have your own personal host for the day!

April Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard

Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard® joins forces with O’Briens Wines for this special brunch event.

You’ve probably seen terms like ‘biodynamic’ and ‘organic’ with regards to wine and here’s your chance to learn more about this application to winemaking.

Join Mastercard and O’Briens Wine Director Lynne Coyle MW for a ‘Bio-dynamic Brunch’ in the appropriate surroundings of The Botanical Garden in Opium on Wexford street.

Priority booking for Mastercard cardholders, spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

What can you expect on the day?

Welcome glass of wine on arrival

Informative 45 minute masterclass - five wines will be tasted during the class

Brunch with a choice of 4 delicious dishes from Opium’s Asian inspired menu with accompanying organic and biodynamic wine

Goody bag with O’Briens branded Tipperary crystal glass, booklet with all the masterclass notes and a €5 voucher off any of the wines featured in the tasting in any O’Briens store

GALWAY

Galway Food Tours