Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

Here’s what’s happening around the country this weekend

News
Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

When it comes to planning your weekends in Ireland, you really are spoiled for choice. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Mastercard to bring you the ultimate event guide every weekend for the rest of the year. Your weekend starts here:

DUBLIN

MusicTown is a ten-day musical celebration organised by Dublin City Council and Aiken Promotions.

The aim of the event is to celebrate and explore all of the diverse music cultures that exist in Dublin, making it all accessible for everyone, no matter what your tastes are.

Each year, the event has an overarching theme and for 2018, it's collaboration and community. 

Highlights on the programme include The Ark's trad gigs for children, featuring MOXIE and the Dublin Choral Foundation present The Teddybear's Picnic
 

The Shaw Books and Record Market

If you're looking to kit out your book shelves or expand your record collection. Get yourself along to The Bernard Shaw on April 21st for The Shaw Books and Record Market where you can peruse collections, old and new, and find yourself some rare gems to take home. 

 

Whiskey Tours at the Irish Whiskey Museum

An exciting new attraction, taking a journey through the fantastic story of Irish whiskey from its origins, rise to glory and dramatic fall. 

Hosted by some very entertaining guides, the tour is very interactive so you'll get to enjoy some tastings along the way and also nab enough whiskey facts to keep you gping through your next dinner party or ten!

 

And if you're a Mastercard cardholder, head along any time for a tour booked via this link and your group will be welcomed with a glass of prosecco, enjoy delicious nibbles and have your own personal host for the day!

April Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard 

Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard® joins forces with O’Briens Wines for this special brunch event.

You’ve probably seen terms like ‘biodynamic’ and ‘organic’ with regards to wine and here’s your chance to learn more about this application to winemaking.

Join Mastercard and O’Briens Wine Director Lynne Coyle MW for a ‘Bio-dynamic Brunch’ in the appropriate surroundings of The Botanical Garden in Opium on Wexford street.

Priority booking for Mastercard cardholders, spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

What can you expect on the day? 

  • Welcome glass of wine on arrival
  • Informative 45 minute masterclass - five wines will be tasted during the class
  • Brunch with a choice of 4 delicious dishes from Opium’s Asian inspired menu with accompanying organic and biodynamic wine
  • Goody bag with O’Briens branded Tipperary crystal glass, booklet with all the masterclass notes and a €5 voucher off any of the wines featured in the tasting in any O’Briens store

 

GALWAY

Galway Food Tours

Whether you're from Galway or heading west for the weekend, you should make time in your schedule for Galway Food Tours. Explore the city streets getting a local guide to  Galway’s finest food destinations sampling fresh sushi, the finest cheese, Galway oysters, mouth-watering breads and savoury bites as well as delicious sweet treats while soaking up the famed atmosphere of the 'City of the Tribes'.

LIMERICK

Famous Saturday Food Market

After a foodie fix this weekend? Head along to Limerick's aptly-named Famous Saturday Food Market  for some fresh and local produce! You'll find everything from just-caught fish, farmhouse cheeses, artisan meats and beautiful blooms. 

If you don't fancy cooking up a storm yourself, you can grab a gourmet sandwich, crepe, pastry or whatever you fancy and enjoy some freshly brewed tea or coffee, watching the world go by.   

This event guide was brought to you with thanks to Mastercard®. Register on Priceless.com today to discover exclusive experiences and get privileged access to sporting events, shopping, dining and travel.