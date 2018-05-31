Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

Humanitarian Symphony Orchestra in concert

Founded and directed by Louise Mooney and Ian O’Maonaigh in 2015, the Drumcondra-based Humanitarian Symphony Orchestra promises a night of lively music and entertainment - all in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

You'll get to enjoy the likes of Brahms Hungarian dances, Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite and of course, A Salute to the Big Apple and more.

Since its founding, the local orchestra has raised much needed funds for charities, such as Doctors Without Borders, St. Vincent De Paul, Temple Street Foundation, Make A Wish Foundation, St Peters and St Columba‘s School music development. So if you feel like enjoying a night of culture in aid of a good cause, be sure to head along!

Bushy Park Market Yoga

If you're around Bushy Park in Terenure this Saturday morning and fancy flexing your yoga skills or even trying it out for the first time, you can. Thanks to Rathmines Collective, an experienced yoga teacher will host a class at 11am every Saturday at the market, guiding yoga enthusiasts of all levels through a variety of different styles of yoga.

All you have to do to take part is make a €5.00 donation and each month, the organisers will donate money to local and international charities.

RTÉ Concert Orchestra presents Babe live at the National Concert Hall

Fancy a trip down memory lane this Sunday? The RTÉ Concert Orchestra will be hosting a screening of the Oscar award winning film while playing a live score throughout in the beautiful surroundings of the National Concert Hall.

The film was a huge hit around the world when it was released in 1995 so it is sure to conjure up some fond memories or even create new ones, as it's on at the family-friendly time of 2pm.

Whiskey Tours at the Irish Whiskey Museum

An exciting new attraction, taking a journey through the fantastic story of Irish whiskey from its origins, rise to glory and dramatic fall.

Hosted by some very entertaining guides, the tour is very interactive so you'll get to enjoy some tastings along the way and also nab enough whiskey facts to keep you gping through your next dinner party or ten!

And if you're a Mastercard cardholder, head along any time for a tour booked via this link and your group will be welcomed with a glass of prosecco, enjoy delicious nibbles and have your own personal host for the day!

GALWAY

Fever Pitch Music Festival

Galway's newest and only outdoor music festival is taking place this weekend at Carnmore Airport, just outside the city.

Featuring acts like Rudimental (DJ set), Example, Keywest, Aslan, UB40 and more, it's set to be a jam packed weekend of music, comedy, food and more at the old airport site.

Tickets are selling fast so you'll need to be quick to get your hands on them!

Galway Food Tours