Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

May Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard

Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard® is celebrating Taste of Dublin’s exciting new partnership with Neff at May’s Taste Club with something to tantalise the taste buds of the most ardent foodie!

Taking place in Neff’s state of the art showroom , a mix of hand-picked producers will be offering demos and tastings, followed by a cookery masterclass (and more delicious tastings!) by Rory O’Connell, co-founder of the legendary Ballymaloe Cookery School and widely recognised as one of Ireland's most experienced cookery teachers.

Priority booking for Mastercard cardholders, spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

What can you expect on the day?

On arrival guests will be greeted with rolling demos and tastings from hand-picked food Producers in the stunning Neff showroom.

Rory O’Connell will then take guests through an in depth masterclass, offering timeless, classic, and essential techniques, which every cook needs to understand and implement if they want to cook well. There will be an opportunity to ask questions and engage with Rory throughout the masterclass.

This will be followed by a producer’s panel discussion, offering some unique background and insight into Neff’s specially chosen panel of producers; top tips and inspirational stories galore!

Whiskey Tours at the Irish Whiskey Museum

An exciting new attraction, taking a journey through the fantastic story of Irish whiskey from its origins, rise to glory and dramatic fall.

Hosted by some very entertaining guides, the tour is very interactive so you'll get to enjoy some tastings along the way and also nab enough whiskey facts to keep you gping through your next dinner party or ten!

And if you're a Mastercard cardholder, head along any time for a tour booked via this link and your group will be welcomed with a glass of prosecco, enjoy delicious nibbles and have your own personal host for the day!

GALWAY

Galway Food Tours