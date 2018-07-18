Young boy appears in court for second time over Ana Kriegel murder

A 13-year-old boy has appeared in court for the second time charged with the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

The 14-year-old's body was found in Lucan, County Dublin in a derelict building in Lucan, County Dublin in May – three days after she had been reported missing.

The 13-year-old appeared in court for the second time today, accompanied by his parents.

He said morning to Judge John O’Connor and replied ‘good’ when asked how he was getting on.

The court heard the file on the case is with the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The teenager was remanded in detention to appear in court again at the end of the month.

He is the second teenager to be charged with Ana’s murder.

Another 13-year-old is in detention and due back in court next week as part of the investigation.