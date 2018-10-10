Woman due in court in connection with fatal stabbing in Co Cork

A woman is due in court this morning charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Co Cork.

The body of 44-year-old Timmy Foley was discovered with stab wounds at a house on Dan Corkery Place in Macroom in the early hours of Monday morning.

A man and woman - both in their 40s - were treated for non-life threatening injuries following the incident.

Gardaí on Monday confirmed that a woman in her 40s was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing.

She is now due to appear before Macroom District Court later this morning.