A woman has died in Co Tipperary after a ride-on lawnmower she was driving struck a ditch.

It happened at Toureen, Rossmore at around 6.30pm yesterday evening.

The 57-year-old was fatally injured when the lawnmower collided with a ditch.

The woman's body has been removed to South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place.