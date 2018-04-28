Woman dies following farm incident in Co Galway

A woman has died following an incident on a farm in Portumna, Co Galway.

The woman in her 70s was struck by an agricultural vehicle shortly after 4pm yesterday afternoon on a farm near Boula, on the outskirts of Portumna town.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene, and the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

The area where the incident occurred has been sealed off for a technical examination.

The State Pathologist and the local coroner have been informed.

Gardaí say they are 'investigating all of the circumstances' surrounding the death.