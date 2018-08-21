Woman arrested after car crashes through Government Buildings gates

A woman has been arrested after an incident at Government Buildings in Dublin.

It is believed she tried to drive her car through the gates of the complex on Merrion Street.

The incident happened just after 10.00am on Tuesday morning.

Image: Marc O'Driscoll

She was arrested at the scene.

The woman, aged in her 50s, has been taken to Pearse Street Garda Station for questioning.

She is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be detained for up to 24 hours.

Image: Marc O'Driscoll

Gardaí say their investigation is ongoing.

However they have ruled out terrorism as a possible motive.

No one was injured in the incident.