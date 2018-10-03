Volcano erupts on Indonesian island hit by earthquake and tsunami

Mount Soputan began spewing ash 6,000 metres into the sky on Wednesday morning

Image: sutopo purwo nugroho. Indonesia Disaster Agency

A volcano has erupted on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi – five days after a devastating earthquake and tsunami killed over 1,300 people there.

Mount Soputan began spewing ash 6,000 metres into the sky on Wednesday morning.

Flight operators have been warned about the volcanic ash in the air as emergency services attempt to evacuate people from the worst-hit areas.

Aid planes have just started to reach Palu – the city worst affected by Friday’s earthquake.

Meanwhile, on the larger island of Java, another volcano – known as the son of Krakatoa – also erupted.

Gunung Soputan’s eruption status was raised from an alert to standby 4km from the summit and up to 6.5km to the west-southwest.

Standby status means people should avoid the area nearest the volcano and have masks available in case of ash fall.

The Indonesian archipelago has dozens of active volcanoes.

Two prisons were damaged in Sulawesi following Friday’s quake – with some 1,200 inmates believed to have escaped into the northern countryside.

Looting has become a big problem is recent days as teams struggle to get supplies to survivors.

Authorities have warned that time is running out to find anyone still trapped in the rubble and it is feared the death toll could soar into the thousands.

More than 25 countries have offered assistance after Indonesian President Joko Widodo issued an international appeal for help.


