Van driven into headquarters of newspaper in Amsterdam

A police investigation is under way after a van was driven into the headquarters of a newspaper in Amsterdam.

It happened at around 4am, at the offices of De Telegraaf, the Netherlands' most widely circulated daily newspaper.

Images from the scene showed the van crashed into the front of the building.

Surveillance footage published by the newspaper shows the van being lit on fire after the crash.

The suspected driver is believed to have fled the scene in another car.

Nobody is believed to have been injured in the incident.

In a statement, Telegraaf editor-in-chief Paul Jansen said: "We will have to wait and see what the police investigation shows, but we will continue our work.

"We will not be intimidated," he added.

Dutch Prime Minister described the 'targeted action' as a "slap in the face of the free press and Dutch democracy".