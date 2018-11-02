University of Limerick named Irish University of the Year

University of Limerick has been named Irish University of the Year for 2019.

The Sunday Times Good University Guide has ranked UL as the country's best university for the second time in five years.

Factors such as UL's graduate employability and internship programme were highlighted by the judges, as well as the university's new €31m Glucksman Library.

Alastair McCall, editor of the Sunday Times Good University Guide, explained: "The University is at the economic heart of this midwest city and the wider region, attracting brains and resources in equal measure.

"Its graduates are among the most employable in Ireland, prepared for work by practical courses and a work placement and internship programme second to none, which spans 1,600 employers at home and overseas."

UL President Dr Des Fitzgerald said the institution was delighted with the award.

He observed: "It is our staff who are truly responsible for this accolade.

"They work every day to make UL a thriving centre of excellence in scholarship, teaching and research and just a great place to be for students from Ireland and abroad."

NUI Galway was named University of the Year last year, which followed University College Cork enjoying the title for two years in a row.