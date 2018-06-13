Uber working on new AI technology to detect when users are drunk

The algorithm will count a host of factors to detect drunk diallers

An Uber sign outside its headquarters, 01-06-2018. Image: Photo by Yichuan Cao/Sipa USA

International ride-sharing giant Uber is working on a new feature that uses artificial intelligence to decide whether customers are drunk.

The company has filed details of its 'Predicting User State Using Machine Learning' feature with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The company hopes the AI (artificial technology) system will be able to accurately predict when a user is drunk – and let the Uber driver know.

Once it is put into practice, the feature will learn how a customer typically uses the Uber app so it can spot when things get a little wobbly.

The algorithm will count a host of factors - including the regularity of typos, typing speed, finger-precision, walking speed, the length of time it takes to order a car and the angle a phone is being held at - to decide if a user has been drinking.

The company could potentially use the technology to deny drunk users a ride – or match them with a driver “with experience or training with users having an unusual state.”


