US woman charged with animal cruelty after 160 dogs found in 'deplorable conditions'

A woman has been charged with animal cruelty in the US after police said they found more than 160 dogs in 'deplorable' conditions.

Investigators in New Jersey searched a residence in Shamong Township on Tuesday.

A smell of "animal feces and ammonia" made some of the officers experience "dizziness and nausea", according to New Jersey State Police.

Searching the premises, officials are said to have found evidence of animal cruelty 'inflicted upon various breeds of dog'.

Officers found 44 dead dogs stored in plastic bags in freezers.

161 living dogs were also found, including four who were said to be in a critical condition.

The critical dogs were transported to an emergency veterinary clinic, while the other dogs were treated at the scene by animal shelter workers.

65-year-old Donna Roberts from Shamong Township has been charged with animal cruelty following the discovery, and was released ahead of a court appearance.

Colonel Patrick Callahan of the New Jersey State Police explained: "Although the circumstances surrounding the demise of the 44 dogs that were discovered inside plastic bags in freezers remain under investigation, the deplorable and inhumane living conditions the rescued dogs were forced to endure is tragic.

"Troopers take an oath to protect and safeguard life, including the lives and well-being of pets, which can be vulnerable to abuse."