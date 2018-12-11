US teacher fired for refusing to use transgender pronouns for student

A teacher in the US state of Virginia has been fired for refusing to use the correct pronouns for a transgender student.

The West Point Public Schools board said it made the "difficult decision" to dismiss Peter Vlaming last Thursday after thoughtful consideration.

In a statement, the board said: "It is the board's responsibility to adopt and uphold policy, and we unanimously voted to affirm the Superintendent's recommendation to terminate Mr Vlaming.

"West Point Public Schools has the responsibility to ensure all students have a safe and supportive school environment where they can learn and thrive."

It added that it "cannot tolerate discrimination in any form, or actions that create a hostile environment for any member of our school family."

Mr Vlaming was asked repeatedly, over several weeks and by multiple administrators, to address a student by the pronouns with which they identify.

But the French teacher said he could not use male pronouns for a transgender student due to his religious faith.

The board said he consistently refused to comply - including in a statement made at a hearing, which the board said was "a willful violation of school board policy."

It added: "While we understand that some do not agree with our decision, we hope to have discussions that help West Point Public Schools move forward, maintain our focus on excellence and instruction, and make a positive impact on the lives of our community's children."