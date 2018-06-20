US pulls out of United Nations Human Rights Council

The United States has announced it is withdrawing from the United Nations Human Rights Council.

US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley made the announcement in a speech on Tuesday, calling the body "an organisation not worthy of its name" and a "cesspool of political bias".

The US has accused the UN Human Rights Council of hypocrisy and also claimed a "chronic bias" against Israel.

It has also taken exception to China, Cuba and Venezuela - which have been accused of human rights violations - occupying seats on the council.

RT @USUN: With members like China, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Venezuela the Human Rights Council is not worth its name. pic.twitter.com/eEETxFvw19 — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) June 19, 2018

Speaking with Ms Haley, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the UN had "become an exercise in shameless hypocrisy, with some of the world's worst human rights abuses going ignored".

"We have no doubt that there was once a noble vision for this council.

"But today we need to be honest: the Human Rights Council is a poor defender of human rights - with many of the world's worst human rights abuses going ignored, and and some of the world's most serious offenders sitting on the council itself", he said.

.@USUN Amb. Haley has spent more than a year trying to reform #UNHRC. She has asserted U.S. leadership on everything from #Assad's chem weapons use to #DPRK to #Iran's malign activity—all while putting U.S. interests first. She is the right leader to drive our efforts at the @UN. pic.twitter.com/CzM14Wl8WW — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 20, 2018

The US itself is not immune to accusations of human rights abuses and the timing of the withdrawal was conspicuous.

On Monday, UN human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein weighed in on the policy of separating child migrants from their parents and detaining them at the southern US border.

"The thought that any state would seek to deter parents by inflicting such abuse on children is unconscionable," he said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced his regret at the decision to leave the UN body and said he would "have much preferred" for the United States to stay.

"The UN's human rights architecture plays a very important role in the promotion and protection of human rights worldwide," he said.

The announcement makes good on past threats to leave the council, which is tasked with promoting and protecting human rights globally.

Ms Haley last year said the US would only remain in the body if "essential reforms were achieved", and made clear on Tuesday that she did not regard sufficient changes as having been made.

US President Donald Trump has made distrust of international bodies and the threat to leave them part of his campaigning and said in September that US contributions to the body were "unfair".