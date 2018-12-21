US Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has cancerous nodules removed from lung

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has had two cancerous nodules removed from one of her lungs.

Last month, the 85-year-old judge suffered rib fractures after a fall.

In a statement today, a Supreme Court spokesperson said the two nodules in the lower lobe of Justice Ginsburg's left lung were discovered 'incidentally' during tests following last month's accident.

After the judge underwent a pulmonary lobectomy in a New York hospital today, surgeons found that the nodules appeared to be malignant - but there was no evidence of any remaining disease following the operation.

The statement notes: "Currently, no further treatment is planned.

"Justice Ginsburg is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days."

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has served on the Supreme Court for 25 years, having been appointed to the lifetime position by Bill Clinton.

She's one of the best-known justices in the court - often referred to as the 'Notorious RBG' in pop culture - and is considered a member of its 'liberal wing'.

Prior to her appointment to the court, her work as a lawyer and academic often focused on issues such as gender equality and women's rights.

A new documentary on the judge is set for release here in January.