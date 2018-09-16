US Border Patrol agent arrested over alleged serial killing spree

A US Border Patrol agent has been charged with multiple counts of murder after what police have called a serial killing spree.

Police have found the bodies of four prostitutes over the past two weekends.

Juan David Ortiz was arrested after a woman, alleged to be a potential fifth victim, escaped a petrol station and alerted police.

The 35-year-old suspect was found hiding in a car park in Laredo, Texas, at around 2am on Saturday.

He has been a Border Patrol intelligence supervisor for ten years.

He has now been charged with four counts of murder as well as aggravated assault and unlawful restraint.

DA’s Office reports Juan David Ortiz, BP agent has been arrested for a series of murders & charged with aggravated assault, unlawful restraint & 4 cts of murder. We will continue working diligently w/ WCSO, DPS & Texas Rangers during this investigation. — Isidro R. Alaniz (@WebbZapataDA) September 16, 2018

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz said: "We do consider this to be a serial killer."

He said investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the killings – but they believe Mr Ortiz acted alone.

Police said two of the victims were US citizens – while the nationalities of the other two remain unknown.

They were all working as prostitutes and one was transgender.

Mr Ortiz is accused of carrying out the killings from September 3rd .

Two of the bodies were found along Interstate 35 in rural northwest Webb County earlier this month, with the third and fourth discovered in the same area this weekend.

In a statement, US Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Andrew Meehan said the agency was “fully cooperating with all investigators.”

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the victims’ family and friends,” he said.

“While it is CBP policy to not comment on the details of an ongoing investigation, criminal action by our employees is not, and will not be tolerated.

“Out of respect to the victims’ family and friends, we ask that deference and due process be given to the investigation so that all the facts are brought to light and they can receive the closure they deserve.”

In a statement, Webb County Sheriff’s office said “we feel that our efforts have gathered strong evidence against this killer.”

The investigation is ongoing.