Two young men killed in Mayo road crash

Two young men have been killed in a road crash near Ballina in County Mayo.

Gardaí said three men in their 20s were travelling in a car that collided with a tree on the Killala Rd at around 11:15pm last night.

One of the men, aged in his late 20s, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other men were taken to Mayo General Hospital with serious injuries.

One was pronounced dead in hospital while the other remains in a serious condition.

The road remains closed as gardaí carry out a forensic examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.