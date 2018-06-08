Two weather warnings issued for thunder

Met Éireann has issued two separate weather warnings for thunder for several parts of the country.

A status orange alert is in place for Connacht, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

The forecaster says widespread thunderstorms with frequent lightning are expected Friday afternoon and evening.

There will also potentially be large amounts of rainfall in a short period of time, with spot flooding.

A status yellow warning for thunder is also in effect for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Wicklow, Donegal, Cork and Kerry.

Met Éireann says there will be scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.

Again, there will potentially be large amounts of rainfall in a short period of time, with spot flooding.

The alerts are in place until 11.00pm.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising all road users to take extra care in the affected areas.

It sys the poor weather will create potentially hazardous conditions for road users.

The RSA is advising drivers that;

It takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front, four seconds at a minimum

Take special care when driving behind trucks or buses as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility

Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists

Use dipped headlights at all times, not parking/side lights and fog lights

Be mindful of aquaplaning on roads where 100/120kmh speeds apply

Aquaplaning occurs where the tyre tread fill with water and the driver is at risk of losing control of the vehicle.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are advised to be seen and to wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt.