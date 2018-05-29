Three dead in apparent terror attack in Belgium

Three people have been killed in an apparent terror attack in eastern Belgium.

Two police officers were shot dead as they attempted to arrest a man had taken a woman hostage in the city of Liege in the east of the country.

A bystander also died after being shot, and two other people were wounded, according to police.

The suspect was shot dead by police, with officials saying the situation has now been "neutralised."

The gunman took a cleaner hostage at a nearby school before police shot him.

Authorities said terrorism could not be ruled out and witnesses said the man shouted 'Allahu Akbar' - Arabic for 'God is greatest' - during the attack.

Belgium's Interior Minister Jan Jambon said the anti-terrorist crisis centre was monitoring the situation.

"It (terrorism) is one of the questions on the table, but for the moment all scenarios are open," a spokesman for the crisis centre said.

The incident happened on the Boulevard d'Avroy in the centre of the city.

Images on social media showed people scurrying for safety with shots and sirens being heard in the background.

One video showed two police officers in body armour moving into position.

Liege is an industrial city close to the German border in the French-speaking Wallonia region.

It was the scene of a shooting in 2011 when a gunman killed four people and wounded more than 100 before turning the gun on himself.

Belgium has been on high alert since a Brussels-based Islamic State cell was involved in attacks on Paris in 2015 that killed 130 people and Brussels in 2016 in which 32 died.