Two people arrested under Waste Management Act

Two people have been arrested by gardaí under the Waste Management Act in Co Donegal.

They were detained on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation.



A man aged in his 60 and a 28-year-old woman were held at Letterkenny garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

They were questioned about offences under the Waste Management Act.

They were both released early on Thursday morning, and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí say investigations are on-going.

Waste Management Acts provide for a general duty on everyone not to hold, transport, recover or dispose of waste in a manner that causes or is likely to cause environmental pollution.