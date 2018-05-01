Two due in court after pensioners held at gunpoint in Cavan

A man and woman are due in court in County Cavan this morning after two pensioners were held at gunpoint in separate aggravated burglaries.

The violent robberies happened in Ballyjamesduff shortly after 7pm on Sunday.

Gardaí said two intruders forced entry into a 70-year-old woman’s home and made off with jewellery and cash after threatening her at gunpoint.

Minutes later they entered a second house and threatened a man in his 90s.

They fled the house after stealing a sum of cash.

After the alarm was raised, Gardaí intercepted a car in Virginia and arrested the occupants.

A man in his 20s and woman in her 30s have since been charged, and are due before Virginia District Court this morning.

Gardaí have carried out technical and forensic examinations of the scene and have recovered some of the stolen property.

Investigators say the pensioners were not physically injured during the burglaries but did receive medical treatment and assessment.