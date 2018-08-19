Two dead and three seriously injured following Donegal crash

Two people have died and three others have been seriously injured following a crash in Donegal.

The single vehicle collision happened at Eastend in Bundoran at 3:25am.

A man and a woman both in their 20s were killed when the car they were passengers in hit a wall.

Another woman in her mid 20s is in critical condition and another two men, also in their 20s, have been seriously injured.

They've all been taken to Sligo General Hospital.

The road is currently closed to allow for a Garda investigation of the scene, with local diversions in place.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 - 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.