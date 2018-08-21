Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen due in court amid reports of plea deal

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer of Donald Trump, is due to appear in court amid reports he has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors in the US.

Multiple US news outlets - including the New York Times, Fox News, ABC and CBS News - reported on the development on Tuesday.

The details of any charges faced by Mr Cohen remained unclear, but are expected to be revealed during the court hearing.

Mr Cohen is scheduled to appear before a federal court in New York later today.

The investigation into Mr Cohen is said to be focusing on issues surrounding his taxi business.

Officials are also said to be looking into Mr Cohen's alleged involvement in making so-called 'hush money' payments to women in an effort to silence embarrassing news stories about Donald Trump in the run-up to the 2016 election.

Mr Cohen's offices were raided by the FBI in April.

The operation is said to have been 'in part' the result of a 'referral' by Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Mr Cohen has previously acknowledged paying the adult film actress Stormy Daniels - whose real name is Stephanie Clifford - $130,000 in return for her not speaking out about an alleged affair between herself and Mr Trump in 2006.

President Trump has insisted no campaign money was used to pay hush money, although has acknowledge his then lawyer was reimbursed for the payment.

The US President himself has commented on the operation targeting his former lawyer, claiming 'attorney-client privilege is dead'.