Trump thanks Kim Jong Un for 'keeping his word' and returning remains of US troops

Donald Trump has thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for returning remains of US troops killed during the Korean war.

During the US-North Korea summit in Singapore earlier this year, North Korea pledged to repatriate already identified remains of soldiers killed in the 1950-53 war.

55 boxes of remains were presented to the US last week.

Vice President Mike Pence yesterday took part in a formal repatriation ceremony in Hawaii this week to mark the return of the remains to US soil.

Officials have begun working to identify the remains as only one 'dog tag' was returned, although Reuters reports that initial forensic examinations indicated that the remains "are what North Korea said they were".

In a tweet, President Trump wrote: "Thank you to Chairman Kim Jong Un for keeping your word & starting the process of sending home the remains of our great and beloved missing fallen!

"I am not at all surprised that you took this kind action. Also, thank you for your nice letter - l look forward to seeing you soon!"

He also praised the 'incredibly beautiful ceremony' held in Hawaii.

Incredibly beautiful ceremony as U.S. Korean War remains are returned to American soil. Thank you to Honolulu and all of our great Military participants on a job well done. A special thanks to Vice President Mike Pence on delivering a truly magnificent tribute! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

Around 7,700 soldiers are listed as missing from the Korean War, with approximately 5,300 of the remains are still believed to be in North Korea.

The return of the remains coincided with the 65th anniversary of the 1953 armistice agreement that ended fighting between North and South Korea.

The two countries have never signed a peace treaty - although Korean leaders pledged to work towards that goal when they met on the border between North and South in April.

