'Trip to Tipp' - Extra Féile Classical date added after first sells out

Tickets for the Friday September 21st date will go on sale from tomorrow

&#39;Trip to Tipp&#39; - Extra Féile Classical date added after first sells out

Diane Daly, Irish Chamber Orchestra, Musician Jerry Fish and Richard Angell, Irish Chamber Orchestra help launch the Féile Classical. Pic: Sean Curtin / True Media

An extra date has been added for the Féile Classical festival in Co Tipperary.

Tickets for the original date 'sold out in minutes' this morning, organisers say.

A second concert for the 'Trip to Tipp' in Thurles has been announced for Friday September 21st - the day before the already announced date.

Several veteran acts will take to the stage at Semple Stadium, including The Stunning, Hothouse Flowers and Something Happens.

Tickets for the extra date will go on sale on Saturday at 10am.

The original Féile was a festival that ran for several years in the 1990s, primarily held at Semple Stadium - although Féile festivals were also held in Cork and Dublin in the mid-90s.

Initially a camping festival before becoming a one-day event for its final year in 1997, the festival attracted a range of local and international stars over its lifespan.

Curated and hosted by Newstalk's own Tom Dunne, the line-up of Féile Classical draws heavily on the first year's line-up


