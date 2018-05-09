Transport committee to visit sites along Dublin's proposed MetroLink route

A delegation from the Oireachtas Committee on Transport is visiting sites along the proposed route of the new MetroLink in Dublin.

On Wednesday, as part of its hearings into the impact of construction, the group will visit Na Fianna GAA Club, Scoil Chaitríona and Scoil Mobhí in Glasnevin.

Last month, the committee met with both agencies and also with representatives from Na Fianna GAA club in Glasnevin, Home Farm Football Club in Whitehall, Scoil Mobhí primary school and Scoil Chaitríona secondary school to address concerns they have about the impact of the construction on a number of communities and amenities.

Committee chairman Fergus O'Dowd said: "At that meeting, the committee was invited to visit the various communities in Glasnevin that may be impacted by the proposed construction of Metrolink.

"It is an opportunity for committee members to see first-hand the area where construction is proposed and the likely scale of the project to assess how it could affect communities on the planned route.

"It is also a chance to meet residents and those involved in local amenities to get the perspectives on the matter."

The proposed MetroLink route | Image: metrolink.ie

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the National Transport Authority (NTA) published its preferred route for MetroLink in March.

The proposed north south rail service will see part of it constructed underground in the Glasnevin area.

The underground section will terminate close to the Charlemont Luas stop.

The emerging route - which has not been finalised - is to run between Swords and Sandyford, connecting key destinations including Dublin Airport and the city centre along a 26km route.

Under the plans, the Luas Green Line will be upgraded to metro standard.

The massive construction project has been under fire by some in the Glasnevin area over plans to take over a pitch at the Na Fianna GAA Club.

Local people say construction will be a big blow for the sporting life of the community.

The preliminary estimated cost, in current year values, of the MetroLink is approximately €3bn.