Tipperary Lotto syndicate collects €17m EuroMillions jackpot

The winners of a Lotto syndicate from Thurles Co Tipperary have arrived to collect their €17m EuroMillions jackpot at lotto headquarters in Dublin.

The 32 workers from Stakelums hardware store will take home around €500,000 each.

Ger Sammon has been organising the syndicate for over 20 years.

He outlines the moment he realised they had finally won.

"I was actually at homre after coming in from playing a few holes of golf.

"I checked my phone and I saw on the enws that there was a €17m winner in Ireland.

"So I pulled out the ticket and started going left to right across - (an) unbelievebale feeling, you don't believe it for a second.

"I went inot the other room to meet my wife and I said 'I think we've won the Euromillions' and she said 'You're joking'".

Miriam Donohoe from the National Lottery is urging them to enjoy the money, but to be savvy with it.

"Don't lose your head, don't decide to spend the money in one go.

"Think it through, be thoughtful about it, surround yourself with people you can trust.

"But mainly enjoy it, and enjoy the moment because it's a huge day for everybody.

"And what's really fantastic about this win is it's 32 people who are sharing this huge pot of €17m.

"That's 32 people and their families who will benefit - so I think it's just fantastic".