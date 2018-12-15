Three-year-old boy dies following County Down road accident

Police in Northern Ireland have renewed their appeal for witnesses after a three-year-old boy died following in road crash on Thursday.

Kai Corkum was taken to hospital after the crash in the Movilla road area of Newtownards in County Down on Thursday.

He died from his injuries yesterday afternoon.

PSNI Inspector O'Connor said the crash involving a silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf happened at around 5:20pm on Thursday.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Movilla road area of the town around that time on Thursday afternoon and witnessed the collision to get in touch with police as soon as possible, as you may have information vital to our investigation,” said Inspector O’Connor.

"If you were driving in the area you may also have dashcam footage - and if you do, again I would urge you to contact us.”