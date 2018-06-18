Three people dead after being hit by train in London

Three people have died after being hit by a train in London.

Police were called to Loughborough Junction in south London at around 7.30am this morning, following reports that bodies had been found.

Emergency services attended the scene, and the three people were pronounced dead.

Investigations are under way to figure out how the people ended up on the track.

Officers are also working to identify the three people and to inform their families.

In a statement, British Transport Police Detective Superintendent Gary Richardson said: "My team are now working hard to understand what happened and how these three people came to lose their life on the railway.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of these three people."

He added: "At this time, we are treating their death as unexplained as we make a number of immediate enquiries."