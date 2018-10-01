Three men found dead in the water off Kerry coast

Post mortems are to be carried out on the bodies of three men who died off the coast of County Kerry last night.

The remains were recovered from the water near Coonanna Pier, around 5km from Caherciveeen yesterday evening.

The alarm was raised just after 6pm when members of the public spotted an upturned boat nearby.

The Coast Guard, Gardaí and the Lifeboat Service attended the scene.

It's believed the men were on a fishing trip at the time - one of the victims was in his 50s while the other two were in their 30s.

The body of the first man was found in the water - while the other two were discovered underneath the boat.

Their remains were taken to University Hospital Kerry for a post-mortem.

Gardaí are investigating however, the deaths are currently being treated as tragic accidents.