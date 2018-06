Three men are believed to have been seriously injured in a shooting in Bray this morning.

Gardaí said the attack happened at around 6:55am at the Bray Boxing Club in The Harbour in the Wicklow town.

Investigators said the suspect left the scene in a white or silver van – possibly a Ford make and bearing British number plates.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 6665300.