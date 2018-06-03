Thousands take to the streets for Vhi Women's Mini Marathon in Dublin

Thousands of people are taking part in the 2018 Vhi Women's Mini Marathon in Dublin on Sunday.

It is the biggest all women's event of its kind in the world.

The annual 10k charity road race takes place each June bank holiday weekend.

While this is the first time it is taking place on a Sunday.

In 1983, thefirst event had 9,000 women entering - and the event reached a record attendance in 2014 with over 41,000 women taking part.

The event has grown in popularity, with one million women having entered the event over its 35 years.

Hundreds of charities are also big winners.

In 2017, it is estimated that €9.3m was raised on the day for charities - bringing the estimated total raised since the race started to more than €210m.

The 2018 Vhi Women's Mini Marathon map | Image: vhiwomensminimarathon.ie

The women decide themselves which charity they will support and many local causes gain vital funds from the event.

The idea has been copied in several European cities: London, Glasgow, Liverpool and Oslo organise all-women events.

The event is also known worldwide.

Organisers say women from a number of countries have joined in the race.

This includes paricipants from Spain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Japan.

The route runs from Fitzwilliam Place at 2.00pm.

There could be disruption to some public transport services as a result.