Thousands gather to welcome champion Limerick hurlers home

A special celebration is being held at the city's Gaelic Grounds

Limerick's Declan Hannon lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup outside Limerick Colbert railway station. ©INPHO/TommyDickson

Thousands of people have turned out in Limerick for the homecoming of the All-Ireland senior hurling winners.

The hurlers - along with the Liam McCarthy cup - arrived at Colbert Station this evening, and were greeted by Mayor of Limerick James Collins.

They then boarded an open top bus to greet the crowds lining the city streets.

They're now travelling towards the city's Gaelic Grounds, where this evening's main celebrations are being held.

Main image ©INPHO/TommyDickson

Performers at tonight's homecoming celebration include The Blizzards, Beoga (fronted by Limerick woman Niamh Dunne) and DJ Mark McCabe.

Locals have said there was an electric atmosphere around the city following yesterday's 3-16 to 2-18 win against Galway.

One explained: "I was out myself last night, and just everywhere the sea of green... it was amazing."

Yesterday's victory marked the first All-Ireland hurling win for the Treaty County in 45 years.


