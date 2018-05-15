Thomson Reuters to move foreign exchange derivative trading to Ireland

The finance and media company Thomson Reuters is to move its foreign exchange derivative trading facility from London to Dublin.

The company says it has applied to the Central Bank to move its facility because of Brexit.

In a statement, the company says: "Thomson Reuters has commenced the process of applying to the Central Bank of Ireland for authorisation to operate its FX Multilateral Trading Facility from Dublin rather than London as a result of the UK's planned departure from the European Union.

"It is our intention to transfer all existing client relationships of the Thomson Reuters MTF and Dealing, as well as Fixed Income Callouts and Auctions, from RTSL to our new Irish legal entity ahead of the Brexit date."

Thomson Reuters told clients on Tuesday it had applied for a licence.

It will be used to cover the derivatives business - the largest in Europe - which trades more than US$300bn (€251bn) a day.

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives are contracts to buy or sell foreign currencies at a future date.

Thomson Reuters is the parent of Reuters News and controlled by Canada's Thomson family.