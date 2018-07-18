Theresa May to visit Northern Ireland tomorrow as concerns grow over Brexit

The British Prime Minister is to travel to Northern Ireland tomorrow in an effort to reassure business that there will be no return to a hard border.

It comes after further turmoil over the UK Government's Brexit plans.

In a statement, Theresa May said: "I look forward to hearing views from businesses on the border in Northern Ireland on our departure from the European Union."

The announcement comes as the Irish Cabinet gathers in County Kerry to discuss Brexit contingency plans.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the meeting will focus on Ireland's preparedness for a 'no-deal' Brexit.

Mrs May narrowly avoided defeat on the UK Customs Bill on Monday by agreeing to a number of Brexiteer demands on its wording.

One of the amendments would make it illegal under UK law for Northern Ireland to form a separate customs territory to Britain.

The clause was passed without a vote.

The amendment led to fears the UK government had effectively made plans for a backstop arrangement for Northern Ireland illegal.

Opposition parties warned the votes in the UK House of Commons had set the scene for a 'no-deal' Brexit and potential hard border in Ireland.

More follows ...