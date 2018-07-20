Theresa May to hit out at plan for Irish border backstop deal

The British Prime Minister Theresa May is on day two of her visit to Northern Ireland.

During a speech in Belfast on Friday, she will call on the EU "evolve their position" on Brexit, while declaring British MPs will veto the bloc's proposed Irish border solution.

Mrs May will spell out how the EU's plan for an Irish border backstop deal is in breach of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Brussels has proposed, in the event no other solution is found to avoid a hard border, that Northern Ireland effectively remain in the EU's single market and customs union.

The EU has made such a backstop agreement a key component of the UK's withdrawal deal, but Mrs May has rejected the Brussels plan due to the likelihood it would erect a customs border in the Irish Sea.

The impasse has become a major barrier to concluding a Brexit deal.

Britain's own counter-offer on a backstop agreement, which includes a time-limit on any arrangement, was met with a cool reception by Brussels.

Speaking at Belfast's Waterfront Hall on Friday, Mrs May will highlight how one of the amendments added by MPs to the government's customs bill this week now makes it illegal for Northern Ireland to be part of a customs territory from the rest of the UK.

She will say: "The economic and constitutional dislocation of a formal 'third country' customs border within our own country is something I will never accept and I believe no British prime minister could ever accept.

"And as they made clear this week, it is not something the House of Commons will accept either."

Preparations for all Brexit outcomes

She will use the speech to tell Conservative MPs their job is to make a success of Brexit "in practice" and not just "in theory".

It comes as the European Commission has told EU states to "step up preparations" for all Brexit outcomes.

In a communication on Thursday, it noted that "no progress" has been made in agreeing a 'backstop' to avoid a hard Irish border.

It called on member states, including Ireland, to "step up preparations" following a request last month by the by the European Council to intensify preparedness at all levels and for all outcomes.

It said: "While the EU is working day and night for a deal ensuring an orderly withdrawal, the UK's withdrawal will undoubtedly cause disruption - for example in business supply chains - whether or not there is a deal.

"As there is still no certainty that there will be a ratified withdrawal agreement in place on that date, or what it will entail, preparations have been ongoing to try to ensure that the EU institutions, member states and private parties are prepared for the UK's withdrawal.

"And in any event, even if an agreement is reached, the UK will no longer be a member state after withdrawal and will no longer enjoy the same benefits as a member.

"Therefore, preparing for the UK becoming a third country is of paramount importance, even in the case of a deal between the EU and the UK."