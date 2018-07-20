'The Sun' brands Leo Varadkar 'air head' over Brexit comments

The paper claims he suggested 'banning British planes' from Irish airspace

News
&#39;The Sun&#39; brands Leo Varadkar &#39;air head&#39; over Brexit comments

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arriving at Derrynane House, Kerry, for a Cabinet meeting | Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

The Sun newspaper in Britain has criticised the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar over Brexit comments.

The front page of the tabloid has branded him an 'air head' after he suggested a no-deal Brexit would cause problems for UK airlines.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar said: "The situation at the moment is that the United Kingdom is part of the Single European Sky, and if they leave the EU they are not.

"And that does mean that if there was a no deal 'hard Brexit' next March the planes would not fly, and Britain would be an island - in many ways - and that is something that they need to think about".

"It is the UK that has decided to leave the EU, decided to leave the Single European Sky.

"And if they want their plans to fly over our sky, they would need to take that into account.

"You cannot have your cake and eat it.

"You can't take back your waters and then expect to use other people's sky".

On Friday, The Sun suggested in its headline that Mr Varadkar would "ban British planes as revenge for Brexit".

An MEP for East of England, David Bannerman, also responded on Twitter saying: "The most profitable routes for all European airlines are transatlantic routes through British airspace.

"They would be bankrupted if no aviation deal is done. Ryanair and Air Lingus would also be grounded. Stop this shameful blackmail".


4 Related articles
Theresa May visits Northern Ireland border areas for first time since Brexit vote

Theresa May visits Northern Ireland border areas for first time since Brexit vote

Barnier doubles down on demand for Irish border "all-weather insurance policy"

Barnier doubles down on demand for Irish border "all-weather insurance policy"

Coveney meets Michel Barnier as EU ministers are updated on Brexit

Coveney meets Michel Barnier as EU ministers are updated on Brexit

Theresa May to hit out at plan for Irish border backstop deal

Theresa May to hit out at plan for Irish border backstop deal