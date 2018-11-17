Teenager charged in connection with 14 bike thefts in Limerick

A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with 14 bikes being stolen in Limerick.

The bike thefts in question are said to have taken place between August and this month.

A teenager boy was arrested yesterday, and taken to Henry Street Garda Station.

He has since been charged, and is due to appear before Limerick City District Court this afternoon.

Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Ber Leech said urged bike owners to take care, use secure locks and to keep a record of a bike's serial number.

He observed: "Of the 14,000 or so bikes stolen since 2016, we have only approximately 16% of the bicycle frame numbers recorded.

"There is a trend of not reporting the theft of bikes to gardaí which makes it difficult for us to reunite any recovered bikes with their owners.

He added: "If your bike is stolen, report the theft to gardaí as soon as you can. If you are buying a second hand bike, look for proof of ownership before purchasing."