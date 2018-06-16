Teenager arrested after crashing into parked Garda car in Donegal

A teenager has been arrested after crashing into a parked Garda car in County Donegal.

Three male Gardaí received minor injuries after the collision on the Ramelton Road in Letterkenny at 3:30am this morning.

The gardaí were reportedly working on another incident at the time.

The 17-year-old driver was arrested at the scene and questioned at Letterkenny Garda Station. He was late released without charge.

The three Gardaí were treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The Garda investigation is ongoing.