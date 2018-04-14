Teenage girl seriously injured in suspected hit-and-run in Wicklow

A 17-year-old girl has been seriously injured after a suspected hit-and-run in County Wicklow in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí said the accident happened on Main Street, Kilcoole at around 4am.

The girl was seriously injured and was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed to facilitate a forensic examination but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Bray Garda Station on 01-666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda.