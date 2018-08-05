Teenage boy dies following crash in Co Mayo

It happened on Clare Island, off Westport, at around 1am this morning

File photo. Image: RollingNews.ie

A teenager has died following a crash in Co Mayo in the early hours of this morning.

The crash happened at The Quay on Clare Island off Westport at around 1am.

The male teenager - whose age has not been given - was fatally injured when the car he was driving hit a ditch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody else was in the car at the time.

The stretch of road has been closed to allow for a technical examination.

Any witnesses to this morning's crash are being asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098-50230, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.